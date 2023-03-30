North Dakota Left Out in LandTrust start up story while Kevin O'Leary, Wilks Bros. and Montana Benefit
A local news story from a trusted Montana media outlet tells an interesting story about how North Dakota Commerce's investment is working.
On March 28, KTVQ-2 Billings ran a story on LandTrust, a company selected by Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund and the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
A quick search of the article finds that the word “Dakota” was not used once. In a world of ESG, this means that the state North Dakota was not either. Without Dakota, it’s hard to mention North Dakota.
"…