North Dakota Energy Champion, Lawmaker to Plead Guilty to Traveling for Sex with a Minor
The Associated Press reports Holmberg took dozens of trips throughout the U.S. and to other countries since 1999, including cities in more than 30 states, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Norway.
According to the Associated Press, Ray Holmberg, a former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with…