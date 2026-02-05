As the winter winds whip across the Bakken oil fields, North Dakota finds itself at a pivotal juncture. For decades, the state’s economy has ridden the boom-and-bust waves of oil production, fueling budgets that expanded government services and infrastructure during flush times. But with crude prices lingering stubbornly low—around $62 per barrel as of late 2025—and major producers like Continental Resources halting new drilling, the once-abundant surpluses that propped up spending are dwindling.

State leaders are now eyeing a diversified future, one increasingly intertwined with federal dollars flowing into cutting-edge sectors like carbon capture, autonomous farming, and data centers. Yet, as revenues tighten, critics wonder if this shift represents prudent planning or a high-stakes wager on Washington to bridge the gaps.

The numbers tell a stark story. North Dakota’s 2025-27 biennium budget, totaling about $20.3 billion, was balanced in part by drawing down a hefty starting surplus of roughly $1.3 billion—much of it spent on ongoing costs like salaries and programs.

As Dustin Gawrylow, a fiscal watchdog and author of the “North Dakota Watchdog Update” newsletter, observed in a recent op-ed: “What this shows is that the current 2025-27 budget was made possible by the fact that there was an ‘Unobligated general fund balance’ (i.e. ‘surplus’) of $1.153 billion at the start of the current budget cycle and that amount was factored into balancing the spending budget $6.256 billion despite the fact estimated revenues for the current budget were only $5.329 billion.”

This reliance on one-time windfalls has left the state vulnerable as oil activity wanes. Gawrylow added: “What this means is that if there is not a budget surplus going into the next biennium similar to what the budget surplus going into the current biennium was, then there will be a problem as the ‘cost to continue’ government at current levels is above the $6.256 billion (plus interest) figure.”

State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette echoed these concerns in a Bismarck Tribune article, noting that revenues are tracking close to forecasts but warning of thinner cushions ahead.

“We started the current biennium with $1.3 billion in surplus, or the ending fund balance,” Morrissette said. “And that was mostly spent on ongoing general fund cost. Now, if we just meet our forecast, we’ll start the next biennium with between $800 million and $1 billion less.”

He also highlighted impacts on the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund, used for one-time projects: “He said that fund had $1.7 billion at the start of the current biennium, and the projection for the next biennium shows the fund will receive around $300 million to $400 million.”

Governor Kelly Armstrong, speaking to Prairie Public, downplayed immediate cuts but acknowledged the shifting landscape. “No,” Armstrong said when asked about ordering agency reductions. “The issue is, we’re not going to have a $1.5 billion surplus. But oil is $62 (per barrel) today, and production is surprisingly resilient.”

Armstrong has long advocated for fiscal restraint, reflecting on the state’s growth: “If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren’t spending nearly enough money on Health and Human Services ... so with the growth in population, with the growth of everything, we had a pretty significant growth in government, and a lot of it was needed, and a lot of it was somewhere between triage and reasonable, but we can’t sustain that growth as a state government.”

He added: “I think we are witnessing the ‘flattening of the curve’ so to speak on production where we’re at.”

This flattening—exemplified by headlines like “Harold Hamm Halts Bakken Drilling,” as Gawrylow noted—signals a broader downturn. “Relying on another $1+ billion surplus to show up (while the biggest oil producers are winding down their new drilling, and the global forces are working against North Dakota) to save the next budget is not a plan in the current global economic times,” Gawrylow warned.

Amid this uncertainty, North Dakota is pivoting toward federal-backed innovations to diversify and stabilize its economy. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) stands out as a prime example, with the state positioning itself as a national leader.

Projects like Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest pipeline and Minnkota Power’s Project Tundra have secured major Department of Energy funding, including two awards totaling significant federal support. The federal 45Q tax credit, enhanced under bipartisan legislation, provides up to $85 per tonne for stored carbon, fueling investments in ethanol plants like Gevo’s site near Richardton. State incentives complement this, but recent court rulings striking down pore-space laws introduce risks, potentially delaying billions in federally subsidized developments.

As one analysis notes, these efforts are “supported by tax incentives and federal climate policy,” underscoring Washington’s role in sustaining North Dakota’s energy transition.

In agriculture, the state’s backbone, autonomous farming initiatives are blooming with federal assistance. The NSF’s $10 million AgTech Engine grant to North Dakota State University aims to integrate genomics, sensors, and AI for resilient crops, partnering with tribal communities and organizations like AgLaunch.

State grants through the Autonomous Agriculture Program—totaling $7.5 million in 2025—build on earlier $10 million in federal funds, funding projects at Grand Farm to test robotics and address labor shortages. Senator John Hoeven secured $18.5 million in FY26 appropriations for NDSU-led research in autonomous ag tech, emphasizing machine learning and data security.

These efforts, as lobbyist and NGO-director Greg Tehven put it, enhance “testing of technology for farmers” and attract partners, but they hinge on ongoing federal investment to scale.

In the end, Grand Farm stands as one of the state’s most expensive publicly funded ecosystems—delivering the bulk of its benefits to a select group of corporate partners, well-paid nonprofit staff, and startups handpicked by the state’s political class.

Data centers represent another frontier, drawn by North Dakota’s energy surplus and tax exemptions. Applied Digital’s $3 billion Polaris Forge project near Fargo, along with campuses in Ellendale and Harwood, promises hundreds of jobs and billions in investment. Two unnamed companies are eyeing $125 billion in AI data centers, leveraging the state’s broadband and power grid. While not directly federally funded, these developments benefit from infrastructure supported by federal programs, and energy demands could strain utilities, indirectly tying into national AI priorities.

In short, these data centers could not exist without an abundance of federal, state, and local resources committed to the projects.

Social programs, too, are feeling the federal pull. Gawrylow referenced “potentially large federal government cuts in the coming months may require a special legislative session that drives the number even higher,” highlighting risks to health and human services amid budget growth.

North Dakota recently secured $199 million in federal Rural Health Transformation funds to offset Medicaid reductions, funding workforce and tech innovations in rural care. These infusions support state operations but expose vulnerabilities if federal spigots tighten.

Is North Dakota betting on a federal bailout? The evidence suggests a calculated diversification, but one reliant on Washington’s largesse. With oil revenues projected to dip below forecasts and ending balances shrinking to under $300 million, state leaders like Morrissette are preparing agencies for leaner times through early retirement incentives and priority-setting meetings. As Gawrylow urged, legislators should “authorize their staff and consultants to begin the process of determining the next steps if this downturn continues.”

In this vast prairie state, the crossroads is unmistakable: cling to the enduring oil legacy, or lean boldly into federally fueled frontiers of innovation? The choice could shape North Dakota’s prosperity for generations to come. Yet as global forces continue to batter the Bakken—with low prices curbing new drilling and production flattening—the wager on diversification, and on Washington’s continued support, grows ever more audacious.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

