North Carolina Introduces, Approves Step One in an ESG Bill
SB 737 is a bill that prohibits the state pension fund from accounting for ESG effects.
On Tuesday, North Carolina became the latest state to enter into the Environmental Social Governance legislation when the Senate Pensions and Retirement and Aging Committee approved Senate Bill 737.
Essentially, SB 737 lists the criteria the state treasurer is allowed to consider when investing North Carolina’s pension fund.
Under the bill, the treasure…