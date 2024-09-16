North Carolina: Cherokee Tribe Expands Retail Marijuana Sales to Those Ages 21 and Older
Last Saturday, they expanded sales to anyone over 21 years of age and an estimated 4,000 customers were on hand to purchase cannabis products
Members of the North Carolina Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have begun selling cannabis products to patrons ages 21 and older, regardless of whether they are members of federal recognized Indian tribes.
Tribal members initially began selling marijuana products to authorized patients in April. In July, they began engaging in adult-use sales exclusively…