Nonprofit Hospitals Spend Millions on Stadium Naming Rights, Raising Eyebrows
The health sector’s interest in inking deals with sports teams has only grown in recent years, said Angeline Close Scheinbaum, a professor of sports marketing at Clemson University.
Nonprofit hospital systems across the country are spending millions to plaster their names on sports stadiums and arenas, even as federal Medicaid cuts and economic uncertainty cloud their financial futures.
Health care systems and hospital groups have bought naming rights at ballparks and arenas in states such as California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, N…