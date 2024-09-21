Nintendo and Pokémon are Suing Palworld Maker Pocketpair
Palworld is accused of infringing ‘multiple patent rights’ that belong to Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair, which makes the game Palworld.
From Nintendo’s press release:
Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter), together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit …