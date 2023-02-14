Nikko AM Appoints First Sustainable ESG Investment Team
The global sustainable investment team is "asset class agnostic" and spans the firm's Singapore, Tokyo and London offices.
Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Nikko AM) has announced the launch of the Global Sustainable Investment Team, bringing together globally for the first time the firm’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professionals.
According to the firm, this follows significant expansion over the last 12 months, during which the firm has deepened its talent …