Nielsen, TikTok Join Forces On Holistic Cross-Media Measurement
Nielsen says the proliferation of multiple platforms and devices makes capturing audience engagement on TikTok and other platforms critical.
Nielsen says it is partnering with TikTok to unlock a cross-media view of ad campaign performance that includes TikTok in the U.S.
According to a news release, the integration “provides a holistic view of campaign performance across publishers and platforms, and for the first time, enables cross-media measurement so that advertisers and agencies can comp…