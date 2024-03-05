Nielsen Claims Radio Boasts Largest Reach, While Extending Its Lead Over TV
Over the past six years, AM/FM's average audience in the demographic has gone from being 63% of that of live and time-shifted TV in 2018, to 3% greater than TV in 2022 and up to 12% higher in 2023.
The latest news about AM/FM radio comes from Nielsen's just-released Total Audience Report for Q3 2023, showing the medium continued its lead over other media based on reach of persons 18+.
AM/FM's 84% reach of the demo puts it ahead of social networking on a smartphone (78%) or video-focused app/web on a smartphone (76%), as well as TV internet-connect…