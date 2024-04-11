Nicki Minaj Regains Instagram Followers Amid Successful Launch of Pink Friday Nails
Google searches for her new nail brand surged by 2,300%, one design is named after Megan Thee Stallion diss track, Red Ruby Da Sleeze.
New data reveals that Nicki Minaj’s Instagram following has skyrocketed by 146,042 after launching a new press-on nail line, Pink Friday Nails.
Research conducted by Australia online casino guide BestAUCasinoSites examined the social media stats of the superstar, as well as tracking Google searches for the nail brand.
The analysis reveals that between M…