NH Gov Sununu Signs ESG Executive Order
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is taking executive action to discourage the state from making investments based on environmental, social and governance factors.
"Prioritizing the highest returns on investment for our public employees is our number one responsibility," Sununu said in a statement accompanying his executive order, issued Tuesday.
