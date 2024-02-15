NFL's Travis Kelce gets Green Energy Tax Credits to be a Film Producer
More rich and upper class are receiving economic entitlements, government access and tax credits.
According to Variety, Travis Kelce is using the “President Joe Biden’s” renewable energy tax credits to finance a film called “My Dead Friend Zoe.”
The SXSW-bound indie, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman, marks Kelce’s first foray into movies, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end serving as an executive prod…