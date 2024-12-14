Next-Gen iHeart App Brings Simplicity of Car Radio to Podcasts and Music Streaming
In addition to these new features, exclusive editorial content produced by iHeart stations across the country is now accessible from inside the iHeartRadio app.
In what’s billed as the “most significant product update” since its 2011 relaunch, iHeartRadio has announced the debut of its next-generation mobile app, bringing the ease and simplicity of the traditional car radio experience to audio streaming. Listener favorites from the dashboard, such as presets, a scan button and a live radio “dial” have been inte…