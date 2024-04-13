Nexamp Raises $520M to Power Clean Energy Mission
Nexamp has secured a significant capital raise that will drive expansion into new markets and make the benefits of clean energy more widely and easily accessible.
Distributed solar and energy storage solutions developer and operator Nexamp announced that it has raised $520 million, with proceeds from the financing aimed at accelerating its growth as the company expands into new markets and builds renewable energy and storage capacity.
Founded in 2007, Boston-based Nexamp focuses on the deployment and operation of …