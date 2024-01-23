NewsNation Launches Audio Network, Leveraging TV News Clips for Radio
Nextar Media Group’s sole radio station, talk WGN Chicago (720), has been collaborating with NewsNation since its 2020 launch, replacing its national news content from ABC Audio.
Nexstar Media Group’s cable news network NewsNation is branching into the audio business. Its NewsNation Audio Network offers ready-to-broadcast audio clips culled from its TV news programs for participating radio stations and audio platforms.
“The NewsNation Audio Network will offer an ongoing daily service of audio clips featuring coverage from its rep…