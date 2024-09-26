Newly Uncovered Nixon Audio: Marijuana Isn’t “Particularly Dangerous,” Penalties Should Be Reevaluated
On the recordings, Nixon admits that marijuana “isn’t particularly dangerous” and that he thinks that “there should be an evaluation of the penalties” surrounding its possession and use.
Former President Richard Nixon privately questioned his administration’s tough stance on marijuana and acknowledged that the substance posed limited public health risks, according to newly uncovered audio recordings.
The recordings, first identified by Minnesota NORML co-founder Kurtis Hanna and highlighted by The New York Times on Saturday, archive conv…