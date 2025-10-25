The government of New Zealand has announced a substantial reset of its mandatory climate-related disclosure (CRD) regulation.

The major changes include:

The threshold for listed issuers to fall under mandatory climate reporting will be raised from NZD 60 million (face value of debt) / market cap to NZD 1 billion (USD 575 million approximate), effectively excluding many smaller companies from the regime.

Managed investment schemes will be removed entirely from the CRD reporting scope.

Personal liability for company directors under the CRD regime will be removed (though liability for misleading or deceptive conduct remains).

The government acknowledged the cost burden: some companies reportedly spent up to USD 2 million on complying with the prior reporting requirements.

The legislation to enact the changes is slated for 2026.

📚 Background & policy context

New Zealand’s CRD regime started in 2021. Initially, it required banks, credit unions, insurers, investment scheme managers with assets over USD 575 million, and listed issuers with > USD 34.5 million market cap/ debt to report annually on climate risks and opportunities. Reporting began for the 2023 fiscal year in 2024.

The government notes that only 34 companies have listed on the NZX since 2020 while 37 have delisted — suggesting some distress or reluctance in the capital markets, which the government partly attributes to the CRD burden.

The Minister for Commerce & Consumer Affairs, Scott Simpson, noted the regime’s “heavy costs” and the signal effect of being a “deterrent for potential listers.”

✅ Key Implications

For companies and issuers

Smaller listed firms and scheme managers now have relief from a major regulatory burden — potentially freeing up capital and reducing compliance overhead.

For companies nearing the threshold, this may shift the calculus: whether to grow to exceed the threshold (and thus incur the reporting burden) versus staying smaller and avoiding it.

The removal of director liability may reduce the risk of personal exposure for non-compliance under the CRD regime.

For investors and stakeholders

With fewer companies in scope, investors may have reduced transparency into climate-related risks and opportunities for smaller entities. This could complicate ESG integration and stewardship for those parts of the market.

The regime’s scaling back may raise questions about the credibility or ambition of climate reporting policy, potentially impacting investor confidence in New Zealand-listed issuers.

For public policy and ESG reporting architecture

This move reflects a tension: balancing regulatory ambition on climate disclosure with concerns about cost, market impact and the burden on smaller firms.

It raises a broader question about where the cut-off should lie for mandatory disclosures: how much of the economy should be captured, and how much flexibility should smaller firms have?

The decision to treat climate disclosures differently (i.e., less evidence / lower bar than financial disclosures) acknowledges the challenging nature of forward-looking climate risk.

The fact that the threshold change is planned for 2026 shows a relatively long lead time — giving companies time to plan but also prolonging uncertainty.

🧐 Discussion points for ESG University

Trade-offs in regulation: New Zealand’s move illustrates the regulatory trade-off between imposing burdensome requirements and achieving comprehensive coverage. What is the right threshold for mandatory climate disclosure, and how should cost vs benefit be weighed?

Size-based exemptions: Does exempting smaller firms undermine the objective of capturing systemic risk in the economy (including from smaller participants)? On the flip side: are smaller firms so resource-constrained that the compliance burden stifles innovation or listing activity?

Role of liability provisions: Director liability is a strong enforcement tool, but the removal of personal liability signals a shift in enforcement posture. How will this affect the credibility or enforceability of the regime?

Disclosure ambition versus practicality: The government’s admission that climate disclosures face inherent uncertainty (versus historical financial data) points to the challenge of building robust frameworks for forward-looking risk. How should frameworks evolve to balance ambition and practicality?

Market signal: The move may be seen by some as a stepping back from climate commitments; how might this impact New Zealand’s standings in global ESG comparisons and investor relations?

🔍 Questions for further research

What are the specific cost estimates for compliance for companies just above and just below the threshold? Are the USD 2 million-type figures broadly accurate across firms?

How many companies will now fall out of scope due to the threshold shift (~50 % fewer entities, per government estimate).

How does New Zealand’s revised threshold compare with other jurisdictions (e.g., EU, Australia, UK) in terms of size cut-offs and scope?

What metrics or indicators will investors rely on for smaller companies no longer mandated to report? Will market-based disclosures fill the gap?

Once the legislative changes take effect in 2026, will there be any transitional disclosure obligations for companies stepping in/out of scope?

Summary

In short: New Zealand is scaling back the scope of its mandatory climate-related disclosure rules by raising the size threshold for listed issuers, removing managed investment schemes, eliminating director liability under the CRD regime, and acknowledging the higher cost and deterrent effect of the prior rules.

While this provides relief to smaller firms and may boost listing activity, it also reduces transparency for a portion of the market and raises questions about regulatory ambition and investor confidence.

