New Zealand Exchange (NZX) Announces Changes to Corporate Governance Code, Includes ESG Guidance Notes
The new code refers to ethical behavior, which constitutes one of eight principles of the code, as “ethical standards.”
According to Lawyer Magazine, changes are coming to the New Zealand Exchange April 1.
Following the consultations conducted last year and completion of the review of the NZX Corporate Governance Code and ESG Guidance Note, NZX has released the amendments to the Corporate Governance Code and the following related issuances:
NZX Listing Rules,
NZX ESG Guid…