New York Times To Put Podcast Archives Behind New Paywall; New Episodes Will Stay Free
“We expect the subscription model to evolve over time, allowing us to maintain and grow our audience while simultaneously introducing listeners to the benefit of a subscription,” the Times said.
The subscriber gates are coming to the New York Times, which will begin offering only the most recent episode of its podcasts available for free to listeners. Beginning next month, the Times will make its subscription bundle available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, while at the same time it will start to wall off older episodes to non-subscribers. The T…