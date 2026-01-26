A recent CBS News’ panel discussion and reporting lays out a sharply different version of events than what federal officials initially described in the death of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, and it explains why the case has become a flashpoint between Minnesota leaders and the Trump administration.

According to video reviewed frame-by-frame by CBS News, Pretti appeared to be acting as an observer and filming law enforcement activity when a confrontation unfolded. About two minutes before the shooting, he was seen arguing with officers while holding a cell phone. He later stood in the street filming and directing a vehicle around the scene. Tensions escalated when an officer pushed another woman who approached, then pushed Pretti himself. A second woman was shoved to the ground, and Pretti was sprayed with a chemical irritant as he raised his hands defensively. When Pretti and another woman moved to help the person who had been knocked down, officers continued spraying and then forced Pretti to the ground.

Video obtained by CBS shows multiple officers restraining Pretti. An officer in gray reaches into the struggle and removes a handgun from Pretti’s waistband. The weapon appears to match the firearm later shown in photos released by the Department of Homeland Security. About one second after the gun is removed, the first shot is fired. In another camera angle, an agent can be seen watching the weapon being taken from Pretti before drawing his own firearm and shooting at Pretti while he is on his knees. Roughly ten shots are fired in total. Pretti does not appear to be moving as officers step back, and nearly 45 seconds pass before an officer kneels beside him.

This sequence stands in contrast to federal statements that a federal agent fired because he feared for his life after Pretti “pulled a gun.” Minnesota officials, including Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, have said the video does not support the claim that Pretti posed an immediate threat. They have raised concerns that federal agents are creating unsafe conditions for the public, pointing not only to Pretti’s death but also to the earlier fatal shooting of Renee Good three weeks prior.

CBS News crime and public safety chief Anna Schecter emphasized that while Pretti did have a gun on his hip, the critical question is timing: when did officers become aware of it, and why did lethal force follow so quickly after the weapon had already been removed while Pretti was restrained on the ground? Those are investigative questions, she said, not conclusions that can be responsibly drawn within minutes or hours.

Schecter also criticized what she described as a rush by federal leadership to explain and defend the shooting before an investigation had taken place. She noted that in virtually every other criminal case, even the most clear-cut ones, officials stress that facts must be gathered and evidence reviewed before conclusions are announced. In this case, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal leaders publicly characterized the victim as a threat almost immediately. FBI Director Kash Patel went further, suggesting Pretti had been planning a “massacre,” a claim Schecter said was made without evidence.

The CBS panel highlighted how unusual this rapid public framing is. In typical policing, even after arrests in serious crimes, authorities emphasize that investigations take time and that no final judgments should be made prematurely. Here, national officials who were not present at the scene offered detailed interpretations within hours, creating what Schecter called a “flood” of noise that has only intensified public anger, protests, and distrust.

The segment also noted tension within the administration itself. President Trump announced he is sending border policy official Tom Homan to Minnesota. Homan has taken a notably different tone in recent interviews, urging patience and saying investigations should be allowed to play out, including in the earlier Renee Good shooting. CBS suggested this reflects a disconnect between Homan’s approach and that of DHS leadership, which has been far more definitive and aggressive in its language.

Schecter pointed out how word choice has shaped public perception. Federal officials have said Pretti “approached agents with a gun,” language that implies an active threat, such as pointing or brandishing a weapon. The video, however, shows that while Pretti was armed, the gun was removed during a struggle and shots followed almost immediately afterward. The difference between “having” a weapon and “approaching with” a weapon is substantial, she said, and carries powerful emotional and political consequences.

The overarching concern expressed in the segment is that the speed and certainty of the federal response are escalating an already volatile situation. Two U.S. citizens have been killed by federal agents in Minnesota within three weeks. Instead of slowing tensions, CBS argues, the rush to judgment, strong rhetoric, and conflicting official narratives are turning up the temperature, deepening mistrust, and complicating the search for accountability and clarity.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK