New Tipping Point? Self Checkout Kiosk Asks For Tip, Customer "Rages"
After the customer does the manual labor once provided by a cashier, the new robotic check out machine calculates your bill and asks for an additional tip.
Are you tired of tipping? How about the slow creep from barber to server to barista to self checkout kiosks? That’s correct, the latest “ask” in gratuities is coming from robotic cash registers where the consumer is performing all the physical labor.
This past week, one shopper was left “raging” after a self-service checkout machine asked him to lea…