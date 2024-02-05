New Study Shows the States with the Highest Number of Drug-Related Incidents
Vermont takes first place with a staggering 62.7% of people involved in drug-related incidents, followed by Massachusetts, Hawaii and North Dakota.
A new study by Jackman Law Firm discovered that Vermont is the state that registered the highest number of people involved in drug-related fatal vehicle incidents in the country.
The study analyzed data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System within the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding the incidents where the people involved t…