New Study Says ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism are Changing Corporate Boards
Study finds that 68 percent believe that ESG will have a significant and durable impact on their boards.
According to a recent study by The Conference Board, ESG and stakeholder capitalism will have a meaningful and lasting impact on US corporate boards.
The study found that 68 percent of survey respondents believe that ESG will have a significant and durable impact on their boards, while 53 percent say the same about stakeholder capitalism.
