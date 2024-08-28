New Study Reveals Which States Spend the Most, Least on Groceries
A new analysis has analyzed each state's annual grocery expenditure as a percentage of its residents' take-home pay.
New data reveals which residents devote the highest percentage of their annual income to groceries. Conducted by coupon site Coupons4Real.com, the research analyzed average household take-home pay in each state alongside annual grocery expenditures. This analysis revealed the percentage of income each state spends on groceries.
Idahoans allocate the hi…