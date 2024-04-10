New Study Reveals which States have the Highest Fines in America
California has the highest combined penalty for negligent driving of all 50 states.
A new study conducted by personal injury law firm John Fitch, sourced its data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), to find the combined maximum fines and penalties for speeding and red-light violations in each state.
The findings reveal that speeding drivers in California can be fined up to $500 for going 100 mph or more over the spe…