New Study Reveals the Most Invasive Apps
Instagram and Facebook rank first, collecting the most sensitive info like physical address, device, and user ID.
A new study reveals that Instagram and Facebook are the apps that collect the most user data.
The study, conducted by software development company Inoxoft, analyzed the privacy policies of over 5,000 apps from the Apple App Store. These apps were selected from a broader list of the top 100 apps in each category, with duplicates and those missing data rem…