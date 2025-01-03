New Study Reveals the Age Groups Most Likely to Cause Fatal Crashes
Millennials are the most at-risk age group for driving, with drivers accounting for 30.26% of crashes.
A new study has revealed that 22-year-olds are the most at risk on US roads.
Personal injury law specialists John Foy & Associates analyzed 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to find the number of drivers involved in crashes of different ages and generations. They ranked each generation in terms of drivers involved…