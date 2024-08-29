New Study Reveals South Carolina is the Worst State for Speeding Baby Boomers
July is the worst month for Baby Boomer speeding, with the highest rate of speeding accidents caused by older drivers compared to any other month.
New research from personal injury law firm Zinda Law Group, using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, revealed the states where Baby Boomer drivers (born between 1946 and 1964) are most likely to be involved in a speeding-related accident.
The study analyzed the speeding-related road accidents per 100,000 (100k) licensed drivers …