New Study Reveals Most Dangerous States for Speeding Millennial Drivers
New data highlights the states where Millennials are most likely to speed, with South Carolina, Wyoming, and New Mexico leading the list.
New research from personal injury law firm Zinda Law Group, using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, revealed the states where Millennial drivers (born between 1981 and 1996) are most likely to be involved in a speeding-related accident.
The study analyzed the speeding-related road accidents per 100,000 (100k) licensed drivers …