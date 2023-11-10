New Study Refutes Climate Change Hysteria, Says Days of “Unknowns” are Over
Princeton professor claims climate change believers will still deny the study and claim misinformation.
New studies undercut the ‘scientifically empty’ warming narrative, says astrophysicist and aerospace engineer.
Leading voices in the climate community are in an uproar as their warming hypothesis comes under fresh assault by new scientific papers.
The authors of the papers are being attacked and say that “activist scientists” threatened by the new finding…