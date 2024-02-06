New Study Ranks the Best and the Worst NFL Head Coaches in 2023
Bill Belichick ranks first place as the most successful NFL head coach, despite the reality of his current situation.
A new study has revealed which current NFL head coaches are the most and least successful.
The study, conducted by gambling site CSGOLuck.com, ranked the most and least successful head coaches of the 2023-2024 season based on a variety of factors, including their win percentage, average division finish, and playoff games won.
Each variable was awarded an …