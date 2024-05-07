New Study Ranks How States Rank with STEM
Washington has seen the largest proportional increase in S&E degrees. In 2000, science and engineering accounted for 32.2% of degrees conferred in the state.
New research by bio convergence company CYTENA has revealed the states that have seen the greatest increase in science and engineering (S&E) degrees, as a proportion of all degrees conferred, since 2000.
The study analyzed the latest U.S National Science Foundation data to establish the states that have seen the largest shift towards these STEM subjects…