New Study Quantifies Natural Gas Wasted on U.S. Public and Tribal Lands
Report claims operators have wasted over $500 million in gas, taxpayer-owned resources annually for years.
A new economic analysis commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund and Taxpayers for Common Sense finds oil and gas companies operating on U.S. public and tribal lands wasted over $500 million worth of gas in 2019, the most recent year of data available that is reflective of the industry.
This waste occurs when gas is either flared, vented or leaked from…