New Study Notes Listening Differences by Home and Work Location
About 70% of urban participants say coverage of local events and happenings is “very important" when it comes to news and information.
Harker Bos Group's just-released “The State of Media” report points out key differences in listening habits and music preferences between urban vs. suburban/rural respondents.
The study, focused on consumption habits among more than 500 survey participants age 18 and up, also looks at disparities between office vs. hybrid or remote workers, as well as l…