New Study Names Travis Kelce 'America's Favorite NFL Player' Ahead of the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is the most popular NFL player in 31 states, the most of any player, Aaron Rodgers second.
New research has revealed the most popular NFL players in each state, with the likes of Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers featuring.
The study by BettingSites.co.uk analyzed Google search data from the past 12 months to see which players were most popular in each US state.
It found that in 31 states, Travis Kelce is the most popular player, with examples in…