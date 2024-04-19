New Study Identifies States with the Worst Urgent Medical Care
Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, New Hampshire, and Oregon ranked among the top five worst states for receiving urgent medical care.
A recent study has unveiled both the most and least efficient states in providing medical care for illnesses or injuries, delivering concerning news for many states.
The research by Virginia accident and injury lawyers The Parrish Law Firm utilized data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). It examined the percentage of adults se…