New Study Claims ESG Doesn't Help Environment
According to new research out of Boston College and Yale University, sustainable investing in its current form is broken.
New research co-authored by Samuel Hartzmark from Boston College and Kelly Shue from Yale has found that the current sustainable investment movement is counterproductive. In fact, it is so counterproductive that it's making firms perceived to be “brown” (negative environmental impact) even more brown, at the expense of making "green" (positive environme…