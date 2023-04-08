New Study Claims Climate Change Increasing Home Runs in Baseball
Study named "Global warming, home runs, and the future of America’s pastime" details how climate change is impacting the game.
According to a new study from American Meteorological Society, between 2010 and 2019, “climate change led to an additional 577 home runs” in Major League games than there would’ve been otherwise, according to the researchers’ calculations.
On average, that’s an additional 58 home runs per season.
The statistical analysis further suggests that, for every …