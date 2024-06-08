New Study Claims Carbon Pipeline Project Needs Billions of Gallons more Water Resources Annually
The group calculated Summit’s water use based on data collected at Archer Daniels Midland’s carbon capture and sequestration project in Decatur, Illinois.
Iowans who oppose Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed $8 billion carbon capture pipeline say the project would consume 3.36 billion gallons of water annually, with most of it coming from deep aquifers that take decades to recharge.
The group, led by the Sierra Club's Iowa Chapter, says the Summit carbon capture pipeline would push the total water used at t…