New Series Takes Fresh Look At Two Events That Punctuated Turbulent Period In Africa
“This project is sprawling in the best way. These two events mark the ascendance of Black Excellence on the world stage — and the journey there is packed with nuance and catharsis,”
A new podcast titled Rumble: Ali/Foreman and The Soul of ’74 will mark the 50th anniversary of two historic events that may not seem at first glance to be connected — the legendary heavyweight championship fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa, and the historic Zaire ’74 music festival that featured performances by the likes of …