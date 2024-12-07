New Research Says Small Acts of Kindness can Create an Upward Spiral
This relational micro-activism is a powerful force for change – and serves as an antidote to hopelessness because unlike global-scale issues, these small acts are within individuals’ control.
Political chasms, wars, oppression … it’s easy to feel hopeless and helpless watching these dark forces play out. Could any of us ever really make a meaningful difference in the face of so much devastation?
Given the scale of the world’s problems, it might feel like the small acts of human connection and solidarity that you do have control over are like …