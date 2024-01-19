New Research Reveals the Worst Month for Truck Crashes
February has highest number of vehicles involved in truck crashes, between midday and 3pm, on a Wednesday.
February is the worst month for truck crashes, a new study has found.
The research by personal injury law firm Bader Scott analyzed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on crashes involving large trucks and buses over the four years from 2019 to 2022 to discover which month has the highest daily rate of crashes.
February emerged as the mos…