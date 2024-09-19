New Research: Brands Must Develop A ‘Culture Of Creative Effectiveness'
The most notable finding from this year’s report is that marketers using three or more building blocks were consistently more successful in delivering creative effectiveness.
The latest in an ongoing series of studies from marketing consultancy WARC and the Association of National Advertisers, aimed at helping brands harness the benefits of creativity in advertising, finds that while seven in 10 marketers (71%) agree their business is ambitious about delivering creative excellence, only 37% feel it has the right capabilities…