New Report Suggest Solutions to Industry for Emission Management
Oil and gas operations account for nearly 15% of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions today and the industry has the ability and resources to cut them quickly and cost effectively.
A new IEA report released examines the immediate steps the oil and gas industry needs to take to significantly reduce its emissions footprint and help move the world closer to meeting its international energy and climate goals.
The new report – Emissions from Oil and Gas Operations in Net Zero Transitions – aims to inform discussions in the run-up to th…