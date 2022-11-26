New Regulation Clears Path for ESG Certified 401K Investing
The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday changed rules around Environment, Social Governance funds for 401(k) plans. Now will get investments by default.
This week, the Biden administration issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider “climate change” and other “environment, social and governance” or ESG Factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which takes effect in 60 days, undoes regulations put in place during the Trump admin…