Greg Kasowski, executive director at Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Dakota, announces a new initiative to raise awareness about child abuse and exploitation at a Jan. 8, 2026, press conference. (Mary Steurer/North Dakota Monitor)

Six victim advocacy groups announced Thursday a new initiative to help the public better protect kids in response to several high-profile cases of child abuse and sex trafficking that dominated headlines in 2025.

Advocates said the new organization, called the North Dakota HOPE Project, was prompted by events like the criminal conviction of former state Sen. Ray Holmberg, who last March was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a child sex crime.

“For many survivors, 2025 felt like a year of nonstop retraumatization,” Stacy Schaffer, executive director of the 31:8 Project, said in a statement announcing the project. “This initiative is about reminding survivors that help exists — and reminding communities that exploitation is preventable.”

The acronym HOPE stands for healing, outreach, prevention and empowerment.

Greg Kasowski, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Dakota, said his organization served more than 3,000 children and families in 2025. About 1,000 children were “suspected of being abused or interviewed by a forensic interviewer,” he said at a Thursday press conference.

“Each one of those cases could have — should have — been prevented,” he said.

Kasowski called on North Dakotans to learn the signs of sex trafficking and how to respond appropriately.

“We have some opportunities today to make 2026 a year where we stop being reactive, and start being proactive,” he said.

To help educate the public, HOPE Project is hosting a six-part free webinar series that focuses on human trafficking awareness and child online safety.

The first webinar takes place Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. To register, visit the North Dakota HOPE Project’s website.

During the press conference, advocates also called attention to the help available to survivors of abuse, including medical services, shelters and other support. A list of resources is also available on the group’s website.

Nikki, a sex trafficking survivor who works on the 31:8 Project’s Survivor Advocacy Committee, said that trafficking thrives in secrecy.

“I want people to understand that human trafficking is not rare,” she said during the press conference. “I am just one survivor among many.”

Nikki asked to be identified only by first name. The Monitor does not identify victims of sex crimes.

Nikki said survivors like her need “safety, support and understanding.”

“By learning the signs, starting conversations and supporting prevention and survivor centered services we can help ensure that no one has to face exploitation alone,” she said.

Nikki said she’s been able to heal thanks to resources offered by organizations like the ones involved in the North Dakota HOPE Project. She’s now pursuing her bachelor’s degree in social work, she said.

Advocates on Thursday applauded a new law adopted by the 2025 Legislature that requires all sixth, 10th and 12th graders in public schools to undergo education about human trafficking awareness and prevention.

“It is meant to complement, not replace, the broader accountability that we are talking about today,” said Mark Heinert, executive director of Youthworks.

He noted the need for more training geared toward adults.

“Youth education is strongest when it’s paired with adults who are paying attention,” Heinert said.

The six organizations working together on the North Dakota HOPE Project are the 31:8 Project, Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners, Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Dakota, North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition, Families Flourish ND and Youthworks.

Sen. Dick Dever, a Bismarck Republican who serves on the Legislature’s Protection and Victim Services Committee, attended the event. The committee this interim session is studying topics including state laws related to crimes against children and human trafficking, and current services available to survivors.

Dever said he’d “like to do whatever we can” to further support organizations like the North Dakota HOPE Project. He noted that in recent years the Legislature has taken steps including establishing the Human Trafficking Commission under the Attorney General’s Office in 2015.

