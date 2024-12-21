New Mexico: Officials in State’s Largest County Vote to End Cannabis Testing for Most Public Employees
The commissioners’ actions are similar to those in numerous other municipalities and counties nationwide, including Atlanta, Cleveland, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.
Bernalillo County (population: 672,000) commissioners voted unanimously to revise the county’s Drug and Alcohol-Free Workplace Policy to remove cannabis “when used legally off-duty for medical or recreational purposes” from its definition of illegal drugs. As a result, most public employees will no longer be subject to either pre-employment or random wo…