New Laws Could Protect Louisiana Landowners as Carbon Capture Expands
As carbon dioxide emissions contribute to a warming planet, the EPA is requiring coal-fired power plants to reduce carbon emissions by 90%.
With Louisiana on track to welcome the burgeoning carbon capture and sequestration industry, lawmakers just passed a package of legislation to regulate the controversial technology.
One group of bills aims to protect impacted landowners by requiring companies to get those landowners’ consent before building carbon wells, or reservoirs that store carbon d…