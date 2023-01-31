New Kevin Bacon EV Commercial Advertises More Than The New Hyundai IONIQ 6
Another mainstream message that the average American adult has to get the Global Youth validation to be accepted in the New World.
Over the weekend I saw the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric vehicle commercial starring Kevin Bacon and his 30-year-old daughter Sosie during the NFL Championship Sunday. I actually stopped what I was doing and focused 100% of my attention to the screen.
Not because it was a cool new IONIQ 6 or because Mr. Six-Degree Kevin Bacon was in it. Nor did this ad …